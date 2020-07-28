Medical files, syringes, blood samples left in dumpster at former Wilmington health clinic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are investigating after hundreds of medical files, syringes, and blood samples were thrown into a dumpster at a former health clinic.

Over the weekend, police responded to the former Southcare Community Service facility, a Trillium provider, located on Market Street.

At this time, police say no crime has been committed, but the facility did violate HIPAA rules.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is now considering this case and will determine if the facility should be fined.

According to Trillium, Southcare focused on mental health, developmental disabilities and substance abuse services.

One man, Coley Pinkston, says he saw an ad on Facebook Marketplace for free furniture at the address for Southcare.

When he arrived, he says he saw a dumpster full of needles, blood sample tubes, medical records, and more.

“There are open needles everywhere, bare,” Pinkston said. “It’s medical waste. There’s patients’ logs in here, labeled blood samples.”

Trillium has now removed Southcare from its website as a provider.

Police say the dumpster was removed on Monday.