North Carolina State Fair canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The 2020 North Carolina State Fair has been canceled.

State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler made the announcement on Wednesday morning. The cancellation marks the first time since World War 2 that the fair will not take place.

- Advertisement -

“We have hoped, we have prayed and we have thought and thought and thought but at the end of the day, it’s the only logical decision that we could make,” Troxler said.

The 2020 State Fair was scheduled to happen Oct. 15-25 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

“I can think of a thousand places I’d rather be today than here delivering this news,” Troxler said. “The State Fair is a tradition we all look forward to each year. It’s a vital economic engine for local non-profits, community groups, small businesses and individuals. It’s a time for family and friends to come together to celebrate everything that makes North Carolina such a great place to live. We waited as long as we could, hoping the numbers would take a turn and we’d be able to continue with our planning, but each day brought more challenges than solutions.”

Related Article: Audit questions ag department hotel expenses during NC fair

The fair is the biggest annual event in the state. Over just the past ten years, nearly 18 million people have attended the North Carolina State Fair. In five of those years, the event brought more than a million people to the fairgrounds

Read more here.