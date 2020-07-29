Wilmington activist Devon Scott admits to rape, assault of wife

Editor’s note: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Former Mayoral Candidate Devon Scott has stepped down from the Wilmington Advocacy and Protest Organization following allegations of sexual and physical abuse.

Calls for his resignation mounted after his wife, Lauren Scott, accused him of rape, domestic violence and longterm emotional mistreatment in a series of public Facebook posts that began Saturday.

“You CANNOT support, condone, allow, or tolerate this man as a public figure,” Lauren Scott wrote. “He’s EXPONENTIALLY more dangerous to fragile and vulnerable women in any space, public or otherwise.”

Lauren Scott said she came forward in July out of concern with Devon Scott’s recent activism.

“The fact that people, despite knowing he beat and raped me, were allowing him to be a leader in a space that has vulnerable women. It was just shocking to me,” she told the StarNews on Wednesday. “I expected someone to ask me, him to ask me, not to find out from a friend that he’s running around everywhere.”

