Mask dispute at local store leads to man being charged with assault

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Tensions were high in a Wilmington grocery store as a man can be seen on video yelling at a woman for not wearing a face mask.

The man is now facing charges for assault on a female, communicating threats and ethnic intimidation.

The woman’s husband says it happened when she and their son were at the Harris Teeter n Mayfaire on July 5. He did not want his family to be identified.

In the video, the man can be heard yelling, “You’re not special lady”. The woman can be heard telling the man her mask broke in the parking lot.

“They were there maybe less than 20 minutes and this guy started following them around,” the husband said. “And all of a sudden he started to attack my wife because her mask wasn’t on her face because it had just broken, and he just kept taunting them.”

The man in the video was identified as Charles Gadino, and could be heard yelling profanities at the woman and her son for not wearing a face mask.

“He punched her in the chest and then knocked a water bottle out of her hand,” the woman’s husband said.

In the video, Gadino is seen coming back up to the woman and her son, still yelling. Her husband says Gadino came back into the store later, yelling at them at the checkout.

“He turns around and starts yelling and screaming at her, telling her to go back to her country,” the husband said.

He says his son called him to tell him what happened, and he says he came over from the nearby hotel they were staying at. The husband says they then followed Gadino as he drove away, until police could get there.

“With our society, with what it’s going through you know, we’re all have a hard time. It’s not easy. It’s kind of a confusing situation,” the husband said. “There no need for that to happen. Just no need, you know.”

Gadino was later arrested on July 15.