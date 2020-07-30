PMG Research of Wilmington to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A COVID-19 vaccine trial is about to happen right here in the Cape Fear. PMG Research of Wilmington hopes to begin the trial in about two weeks.

PMG in Wilmington has worked on a number of different vaccine trials for years, including vaccines for the flu.

- Advertisement -

Medical Director Kevin Cannon says they have several COVID vaccine trials lined up for the fall. He says they’re hoping to start the first one in two weeks, and will be enrolling patients for the trial for six weeks.

He says they overall trial will last for around a year, while they monitor patients’ health status. Cannon says the trials will be looking at the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“You would get screened for the trial and get the vaccine on that first day, come back in three weeks, get another vaccine and then come back a few weeks later for a blood draw,” Cannon said.” “Then we would follow you for the next six to 12 months with any signs and symptoms of COVID.”

Cannon says they’re looking for patients of all ages to sign up for the trial.

He says they’re very excited to bring a trial to the Cape Fear, and play a role in fighting the pandemic.

Cannon says medical professionals around the nation are optimistic there will be a viable vaccine option by the end of this year or early next year.

For each person who enrolls in a COVID vaccine trial with PMG, Cannon says they’ll make a donation to the Food Bank of Southeastern North Carolina.

If you would like to sign up for a trial, you can find more information here or call 910-799-5500.