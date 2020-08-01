Brunswick County residents, vacationers encouraged to prepare now for Isaias

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY)– As Brunswick County Emergency Services continues to monitor the path of Hurricane Isaias, both residents and visitors to Brunswick County’s local beaches and towns are urged to start planning ahead now for the storm.

Visitors scheduled to come to Brunswick County this weekend or next week should monitor the storm’s progress, reach out to their rental agency and check the website and communications channels for the municipality they plan to visit before finalizing their travel plans.

- Advertisement -

Brunswick County recommends both residents and visitors take these steps now to prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Isaias:

Finalize Your Hurricane Plan

Now is the time to go over your hurricane preparation checklist and ensure that your disaster supply kit is ready in the event of a hurricane or disaster in our area. See a list of recommended items here.

To assist in being prepared before, during, and after a storm, review the following links for helpful information.

Know What to Do If You Have to Evacuate

Related Article: New monthly series to explore community storm preparation

Social distancing will reduce the capacity at shelters this year due to concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Shelters should be only considered as a last resort.

Brunswick County recommends that individuals find alternative, safer locations to shelter such as with family, friends, or a more inland location away from this area in the event of a hurricane. Individuals should not shelter at home when an evacuation order is issued for their municipality or the county.

Additionally, Brunswick County has new primary shelter locations in the event of a hurricane. Find your closest shelters and learn more about what to expect and what rules are in place at public shelters at https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/shelters/

In the event of a necessary evacuation, local officials will use North Carolina’s Know Your Zone tiered evacuation system to determine which areas should be evacuated. Evacuation zones highlight areas most at risk to storm surge and flooding. While all zones won’t be evacuated in every event, emergency managers will work with local media and use other outreach tools to notify residents and visitors of impacted zones and evacuation instructions. Find your zone at knowyourzone.nc.gov