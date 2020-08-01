Fayetteville theatre streaming movies to stay afloat amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — In the ongoing fight against COVID-19, many businesses have been forced to remain closed to stop the spread of the virus, including movie theaters.

Cameo Art House Theater sits along Hay Street and has been a staple of the downtown Fayetteville area for more than 20 years.

Married couple and owners Nasim and Chris Kuenzel say they’ve only closed their establishment around twice in that time until the pandemic struck.

“This last four and a half months has been extremely unusual,” Nasim said.

On Friday evening, they opened their doors to customers for the first time since March, selling concessions as a way to bring in some sort of revenue. While the projectors and theater seats remain empty, they hope selling candy, popcorn and drinks can provide a little relief.

