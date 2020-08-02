Police: 14-year-old girl shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was shot Saturday night, according the Wilmington Police Department.

Police responded to the area of South 10th Street and Queen Street around 11 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, WPD says officers found a teen girl on the ground hurt.

Police say she was taken to NHRMC with non-life threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.