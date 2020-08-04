Hurricane Isaias knocked out power to more than 150,000 homes in the Cape Fear

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy, Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation and Four County Electric customers across the area are in the dark, after Hurricane Isaias tore through the air, knocking down tree limbs and power lines.

Nearly 41,000 BEMC customers were left without power, that’s 40 percent of its customer base.

BEMC crews along with additional crews from out of state are helping restore power.

“Our priority is to restore power to all of our members across Brunswick and Columbus Counties as quickly and safely as possible,” said Josh Winslow, BEMC’s CEO. “Our crews are storm-tested and will keep working until the power is back on for all of our members.”

Duke Energy has more than 300 workers from the midwest here to assist with restoration, an additional 300 are available if needed.

As of 6:30 a.m., more than 99,000 people in New Hanover County, 16,000 in Pender, and 12,000 in Brunswick were without power.

Four County Electric reports nearly 10,000 people in Bladen, Pender, Duplin, Sampson and Columbus County were without power as of 9:05 a.m.

If you come to a four way stop, make sure you observe four way stop rules when approaching the intersections with no lights.

For your safety, never go near downed or sagging power lines and be aware that fallen lines could be hidden by debris or high water.