Multiple homes on fire in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fire crews are battling multiple fires on Ocean Isle Beach.

It happened around 11:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

According to Mayor Debbie Smith, there’s a house on fire on East 4th Street on the far east end of Ocean Isle Beach.

There’s also three or four homes on fire on Driftwood Drive on the west end of the island.

Mayor Smith thought the homes were unoccupied at the time.

Several fire departments responded, including Horry South Carolina Fire Rescue.

1 of 4

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.