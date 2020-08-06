One injured, five homes damaged in Ocean Isle Beach Fire

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a fire involving several homes in Ocean Isle Beach early Thursday morning.

Mayor Debbie says two homes are a total loss, and three others are damaged. She says one person was severely injured and has been airlifted to Chapel Hill.

Smith says the fire started in a car under one of the homes that got flooded out during Isaias.

several agencies responded to the scene including Ocean Isle Beach Fire, Brunswick County EMS, Sunset Beach Fire, Shallotte Fire And Horry County Fire.

The fire appeared to be out by 4 a.m., and crews cleared the scene for the most part shortly after. A few crews remain to monitor the area.

The fire comes just days after several other fires sparked as Isaias made landfall on the island.

Smith says any car that got wet during storm needs to be removed from under any structure.

She says bridge to the island will still open to the general public as scheduled at 7 a.m.