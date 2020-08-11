Police: Woman tried poisoning husband and stepson, put cleaning products in drinks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is accused of trying to posion her husband and stepson by putting cleaning products in their drinks.

Police say Susan McNair, 72, was arrested on Tuesday for attempting to poison her husband and son by putting cleaning products and paint primer in their drinks on July 28, causing them to fall seriously ill.

A police spokeswoman said the husband and stepson set up a hidden camera in the house after the stepson had been sick for a couple of days. The husband took a sip of his drink and felt his mouth burning. The camera allegedly caught McNair pouring cleaning products/paint primer into their drinks.

They called the police. EMS came to the house to take blood samples, but results will likely take a few months.

Based on the video footage, she’s charged with two counts of First Degree Attempted Murder and two counts of Contaminate Food/Drink with Controlled Substance.

She received an $800,000 secured bond.