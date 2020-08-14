One dead in early morning shooting on North 30th Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police responded to a shooting on Friday Morning that left one man dead.

According to the Wilmington Police Departments it happened in the 900 block of N. 30th street.

Police are on-scene of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 30th. One male victim. More details to come. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) August 14, 2020

- Advertisement -

A 45-year-old male victim was killed. According to Captain Tilmony from the detective division of the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting took place at 6:37 a.m., Friday morning.

We will have more information as it becomes available to us.