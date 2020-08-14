PCS: Heide Trask High School to start year under Plan C

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools announced Heide Trask High School will start the school year under Plan C.

The district announced the change in plans Friday night.

- Advertisement -

A school spokesman says students will start the year under a fully remote schedule until August 28, when the in-person cohort schedule will begin with Cohort B reporting to campus.

“Because of unfilled positions, previously requested leave and recent COVID-19 exposures, a total of 24 Heide Trask staff members will be unavailable to teach in-person on Monday,” school spokesman Alex Riley said. “These absences amounted to a total of needed staff that could not be filled to hold in-person learning at this time.”

The Pender County Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Friday at 8:00 p.m. to discuss school reopening.

Related Article: NHRMC system institutes mandatory visitor restrictions

Check back for more on this developing story.