Columbus County COVID-19 results delayed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Columbus County residents who recently took a COVID-19 test should not expect to see their results immediately. Instead, there will be a delay of 3-4 business days.
COVID-19 Tests conducted in Columbus County between August 7-12, 2020 by vendor Orig3n will not be processed immediately due to unforeseen circumstances, the Columbus County Health Department announced yesterday.
The Columbus County Health Department also announced that they will be partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to ensure that everyone tested by Orig3n between 8/7/2020 and 8/12/2020 are contacted with their results. The State Lab will now be processing any tests performed during this period of time. This process should be completed in 3-4 business days.
For more information, county residents can reach the Columbus County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center by calling 910-640-6615 ext. 7045 or 7046. The call center hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.
