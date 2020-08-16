UPDATE: man dead from moped wreck on S. College

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A man is dead after a moped accident took place on South College Road early Saturday morning in Wilmington.

The 36-year-old male driving the moped was traveling south on S. College Rd. when he failed to maintain his lane. He then drove onto the median, and was thrown from the moped.

Wilmington police responded to the incident just after 2:30 a.m. at 425 S. College Rd.

The driver was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.