New Hanover County begins school year with remote learning

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Students began with online learning only in New Hanover County on Monday.

Teachers greeted students through screens instead of face to face.

The school district voted to go with remote learning for the first grading period.

Teachers like Jenna Parker at Porters Neck Elementary say it is a work in progress, but they know they’ll gt through it together.

“As we plan, we plan as much as we can and we understand that there’s going to be bumps a long the way and we’ve been very flexible with that and we hope that parents understand that we are very understanding of that and we expect it and we’re here to support them,” Parker said.

Students will begin and end the day with face to face online interaction with their teachers.