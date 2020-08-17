UNC-Chapel Hill undergraduate classes to shift entirely online

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced on Monday that, effective Wednesday, August 19, all undergraduate in-person instruction will shift to remote learning.

Due to this announcement as well as the reduction of campus activities, the university expects the majority of its current undergraduate residential students to change their residential plans for the fall.

“Since launching the Roadmap for Fall 2020, we have emphasized that if we were faced with the need to change plans – take an off-ramp – we would not hesitate to do so, but we have not taken this decision lightly,” said Guskiewicz.

“There are no easy answers as the nation navigates through the pandemic,” said UNC System President Peter Hans. “At this point we haven’t received any information that would lead to similar modifications at any of our other universities. Whether at Chapel Hill or another institution, students must continue to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing, as their personal responsibility, particularly in off-campus settings, is critical to the success of this semester and to protect public health.”

This move comes after four separate COVID-19 clusters were identified at University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill over the weekend.