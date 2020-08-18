Man who killed Michael Jordan’s father approved for parole

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One of the two men involved in the murder of Michael Jordan’s father is set to be released from prison in 2023.

Larry Demery has been granted parole and will be released on August 6, 2023.

- Advertisement -

In 1996, Demery was convicted of the first degree murder of James Jordan.

In July of 1993, Jordan had been sleeping in his Lexus at a rest stop off Highway 74 in Robeson County when Demery and his friend, Daniel Green, approached the car and fatally shot Jordan. His body was dumped off a bridge in South Carolina.

Demery was just shy of his 18th birthday when the murder happened. Three years later he was sentenced to life in prison. Demery is now 45 years old.

Related Article: Boat driver charged for March boat crash that killed three

The state’s current sentencing law, structured sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed after October 1, 1994. As Demery was sentenced under previous guidelines, he can be considered for parole.