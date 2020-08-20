Police ID elderly woman killed in wreck on Wrightsville Ave.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have identified the elderly woman killed in a wreck on Wrightsville Avenue earlier this week.

Wilmington Police say 89-year-old Jean Rogers died Tuesday afternoon after she pulled out in front of Chevy Trailblazer on Wrightsville Ave. near Southerland Ave. Tuesday afternoon.

WPD says Rogers suffered critical internal injuries and was taken to NHRMC, where she died a short time later.

The 93-year-old man also suffered multiple broken ribs and is still hospitalized, WPD says.