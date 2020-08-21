Attorney R.C. Soles status changed to ‘Disability Inactive’

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Former State Senator R.C. Soles has been granted a request to be transferred to disability inactive status by the North Carolina State Bar.

He requested the change in October of 2019. In the request he supplied letters from his long-time physician Dr. Timothy Mills. Dr. Mills confirmed to the Bar that Soles has physical limitations caused by several medical conditions, profound hearing loss that compromises his ability to “comprehend routine conversation,” and other chronic medical conditions. He further attested that Soles’ medical and physical problems significantly impair his performance as an attorney.

- Advertisement -

A Consent Order signed by Soles, Grievance Committee Chair A. Todd Brown, Sr., and Deputy Counsel Mary D. Winstead orders that Soles is transferred to disability inactive status and will refrain from practicing from law in North Carolina.

Soles was ordered to return client files upon request.

As a result of the change in status, any of Soles’ legal affairs are suspended.

Soles has long been a controversial figure in Columbus county. He was accused of assault and battery in 2016, awarded then denied the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2013, and accused of molesting a teenage boy in 2009.