Body recovered in Cape Fear River, foul play suspected

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A body was located in the Cape Fear River near the Riegelwood Golf Course in Columbus County.

The body was recovered by Bladen County and Columbus County authorities around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Information was received by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week that a possible assault had taken place in Bladen County and a body dumped in the Cape Fear River.

The Bladen County and Columbus County Sheriff’s Offices along with dive and water rescue teams began searching an area of the Cape Fear River off Hwy. 11 in Columbus County for a possible body on Friday.

On Saturday morning, the search crews continued their search near Hwy. 11 at the Bladen and Columbus County line.

The body was recovered by rescue crews and the crime scene was processed by the Bladen and Columbus County sheriff’s offices.

An autopsy will be performed in Raleigh at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner within the next couple of days.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time until the body can be identified and the next of kin contacted.

Law enforcement do believe there is foul play involved in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.