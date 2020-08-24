Man barricaded in Carolina Beach apartment leads to hours-long standoff

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department says a man has barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Police was dispatched to the 700-block of Glenn Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a domestic disturbance.

When CBPD arrived, officers reportedly saw a man with a gun before disappearing out of view.

As of Monday mid-morning, police says the man has refused to come out and to submit to law enforcement commands.

CBPD says there are no hostages.

Police are using a loudspeaker to try and talk with the man, CJ, in the condo unit. They told him he’s not in trouble, and they want to make sure he’s okay. Police asked him to please call them. — Kylie Jones WWAY (@kyliejoneswway) August 24, 2020

Officers are still on the active scene. They’ve been on the scene for more than 17 hours.

Glenn Ave. is currently closed for traffic. Additionally, portions of Blanche Ave. and Kenneth Ave. are closed to traffic.

A neighbor says he was surprised to wake up to the scene Monday morning.

“I see that guy all the time,” neighbor Jim Sattie said. “He seemed like a friendly guy. A family man. He was out there with his wife and kids the other day working on the truck. Looked like he was having a great time, so I don’t know what’s up.”

Residents and visitors are urged to stay away from the area until the incident is resolved.

We will bring your more information as it becomes available.