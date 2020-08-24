NHRMC system modifies visitor restrictions

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Regional Medical Center system has modified visitor restrictions that have been in place since March.

Beginning Tuesday, NHRMC will allow hospitalized patients to have one person over the age of 18 visit them between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The designated person will be the only permitted visitor for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Anyone who is over 65, pregnant, or immunocompromised is discouraged from visiting.

Visitors will be screened at designated entrances, and anyone with symptoms associated with COVID-19 may not enter. All visitors will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth, wash hands often and practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others while at NHRMC.

Below are additional requirements for specific areas.

Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital

NICU patient may have both parents.

Women in our birthplace areas may have one support partner.

Pediatric patients may have one advocate, parent or guardian.

NHRMC Emergency Departments

Patients may have a visitor in certain limited circumstances as approved by clinical leaders.

Procedural/Diagnostic/Outpatient Areas

Visitors accompanying patients who are undergoing procedures or outpatient visits will be asked to remain in their car during the patient procedure.

NHRMC Behavioral Health Hospital

No visitation is permitted at this time.

NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital inpatient areas

Visitation hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

NHRMC Rehabilitation Hospital

Visitation hours are 1 to 7 p.m., with modifications for those in semi-private rooms.

Pender Memorial Hospital