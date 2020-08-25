Surfers ride novelty wave made by ferry in the Cape Fear River

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A New Jersey surfer known for highlighting the best and most unique waves around the country has found a special spot here in southeastern North Carolina.

Ben Gravy traveled hundreds of miles to check out a wave produced by the Southport/Fort Fisher ferry in the Cape Fear River.

Teaming up with Ollie Raja Fishing Charters, Gravy and friends waited for the ferry filled with passengers to float by, timing it just right to catch a wave.

The ferry had to be going fast enough to make a large wake in order for it to be a rideable. While there were a couple flops, the group of surfers were able to ride the novelty wave a few times.

“That thing was nuts, so glassy,” Gravy said in the video.

Watch the complete video here.