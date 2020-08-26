Deputies investigating arson at Tabor City home

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an arson that happened in Tabor City on Tuesday.

CCSO says a deputy responded to a home on Dothan Road in reference to a structure fire.

The victim reported that he knew the person who set his house on fire.

Everyone was able to get out of the home okay, according to CCSO.

As of Wednesday morning, no one has been arrested in connection to the crime.

The sheriff’s office confirms this is an ongoing investigation.