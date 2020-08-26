Cape Fear Red Cross volunteers deployed to the Gulf ahead of Hurricane Laura

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Gulf Coast is already feeling the early bands of Hurricane Laura, and the National Weather Service is calling it an “extremely dangerous” category 4 storm.

Volunteers from our area have already been deployed to the Texas and Louisiana coastlines to help people find shelter.

James Jarvis, the Cape Fear Red Cross executive director, says the pandemic has made their job even more difficult. “Because of the pandemic, it really has limited our ability to flow the number of volunteers that we would normally send to a region for a situation like this,” Jarvis said.

The team of volunteers are stationed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana setting up shelters. Gene Pavone, a retired home builder, left his home in Brunswick County to help.

Pavone says that providing people with a safe place to stay is incredibly rewarding for him.

“They come into that shelter and they know they’ve got a roof over their head, and a cot to sleep on, and something to eat, and they’re out of harm’s way,” Pavone said. “It’s just like handing them a key to their new house.”

Jarvis says more than ever before, the American Red Cross needs volunteers willing and able to help.

These volunteers come from all different walks of life, but with at least one thing in common — a need to give back.

Julienne Eorreo, a volunteer from Greenville, South Carolina, shared how the Red Cross saved her and fer mother-in-law during the 2017 California wildfires.

“The Red Cross was the people that helped us. So, she now has a great life two years later,” Eorreo continued. “It’s time for me to give back.”