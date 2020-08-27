COVID-19 clusters identified in UNCW residence halls

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two clusters of COVID-19 have been identified at UNCW.

Pelican Hall and Graham-Hewlett hall each have one cluster with a total of 5 students in each cluster.

The students involved are isolating and receiving medical monitoring or treatment as needed.

The university has notified the New Hanover County Health Department and contact tracing has been initiated. Those who have been in close contact with these students will be notified directly and given further guidance.