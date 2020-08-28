Wave Transit employees speak out over contract dispute

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Public transit employees in the City of Wilmington held a press conference on Friday to speak out on their ongoing contract dispute with First Transit Corporation.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1328 say they have been without a contract for more than a year.

- Advertisement -

Some also say that the most recent insurance hike delivered a devastating blow to many Wilmington workers.

Local Union 1328 President Terrence Dewberry says they have support from the local board, but First Transit hasn’t budged, forcing them to consider other options.

“Wave Transit board they are willing to give us an increase,” Dewberry said. “They are even willing to consider heroes pay and for Bill Hearn to delay this situation and play games with these peoples lives is unfair. An it’s time for that to stop. An we’re here to tell you the time is up for this situation.”

Related Article: House fire briefly shuts down busy Wilmington road

The two sides are expected to meet again on September 8.

We have reached out to Wave Transit for comment, but have not heard back.