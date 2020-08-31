Shooting at North Carolina Airbnb pool party leaves one dead

INDIAN TRAIL, NC (WSOC) — Deputies are investigating a double shooting in Indian Trail early Sunday morning that left one man dead and another seriously hurt.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at a house on Idlewild Road near Hemby Bridge.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were responding to a shots fired call when they learned two people had been shot.
One man was taken to Novant Matthews, but he died from his injuries. The second is being treated at Atrium Main in Charlotte, but his condition is unknown. Deputies have not identified the victims.
Investigators said the house was rented through AirBnB and was hosting a large pool party at the time of the shooting.