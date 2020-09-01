Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hallmark fans, rejoice! A casting company has confirmed a Hallmark Channel movie will be filmed in Wilmington.

The movie named USS Christmas will be shot in the Cape Fear and Charleston, South Carolina.

TW Cast & Recruit will be handling the casting for extras and says roles will be posted on their website Tuesday evening.

Actor Trevor Donovan announced on Facebook that he will be in Wilmington at the beginning of September. The post says he will be joined with Actress Jen Lilley.



Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, SC posted an image of the production crew on the USS Yorktown.

