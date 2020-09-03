USS CHRISTMAS: Hallmark to start filming next week in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Filming is set to get underway next week in Wilmington for a new Hallmark Christmas movie, according to film permits.

The City of Wilmington confirms Hallmark will be filming a movie called USS Christmas for the next few weeks, starting Tuesday.

The film permits state crews will be shooting in the Forest Hills and Brookwood neighborhoods, including on Colonial Dr., Borden Ave., and Brookwood Ave.

Parts of the movie will reportedly also be filmed in Charleston, South Carolina.

Actor Trevor Donovan announced on Facebook in August that he and Actress Jen Lilley will star in the movie.

TW Cast & Recruit is looking for an extra to play Santa during filming on Sept. 12. The recruiting company says anyone interested will have to take a COVID-19 test before being on set.