Riverwalk repairs could top $74K after deadly car crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A section of the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington remains blocked off after a car drove through the fencing, into the Cape Fear River.

The City of Wilmington says it’s working to get it fixed as soon as possible. A city spokesman says they’ve already ordered the materials to fix the section of the fencing and walkway that was damaged.

He says City Council will approve the contract for the repairs at its meeting Tuesday.

According to the city, the repairs are expected to cost around $74,000, but it says a claim will be filed with insurance to get that money refunded.

“They’re kind of unique supplies,” city spokesman Dylan Lee said. “In particular, the crossbars on the Riverwalk and the stool and things like that, so as soon as we can get the materials in, our contractor will be making the repairs. That’s just going to be sometime this month. Here we are in September, so it’ll get done this month, but we’ve already mobilized on that because, essentially it’s an emergency situation.”

The city says the repairs are set not to go over $74,000, and they will be made over the course of the next few weeks.

