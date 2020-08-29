Men identified in Cape Fear River car crash

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police released the names of two men whose bodies were extracted from a car that crashed into the Cape Fear River on Friday, August 28.

Je’Mel Sneed, 31, and Frederick Brock, 40, were driving a red Dodge Challenger near Front Street and Market Street shortly after midnight Friday morning when witnesses say the car drove through protective fencing, drove over a pier, and sunk into the Cape Fear River.

Their bodies were found in the car by the Wilmington Police Department around 5:30 p.m. when the car was lifted out of the water by a crane. It was located about 35 feet down.

Both Sneed and Brock lived in Wilmington.

The cause of the crash and other details remain under investigation.