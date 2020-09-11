Tabor City man killed in shooting at Myrtle Beach Cook Out

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — One person was injured, and one person has died following a shooting Friday morning at a Cook Out in Myrtle Beach.

According to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police, officers are investigating a shooting at the Cook Out in the 1800 block of North Kings Highway. Police were called just before 1 a.m., Vest said.

According to Vest, officers located two injured people who were transported to the hospital. One of the two people has died from their injures. No other injuries were reported.

The deceased victim was identified as Albert “AJ” Soles, Jr. He was 24 years old and from Tabor City, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The person who fired shots fled before officers arrived, according to Vest. However, police now have one person in custody.

