WPD: Second suspect charged in teen’s murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second suspect is behind bars for the murder of a 15 year old, according to Wilmington PD.

Police say Deandre Nixon, 21, turned himself in Friday morning.

He is charged in a deadly shooting that happened at Carolina Beach Rd. and Fairview Dr. on July 9.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was killed and 24-year-old Tyshaun Delts was hurt in the incident. 25-year-old Daquan Daniels was in the car at the time too, but was not injured.

Nixon is charged with faces first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He is in jail under no bond.

Trequan Crews is also charged in the killing. Crews, 21, faces first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury among many other charges.

The investigation is ongoing.