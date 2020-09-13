Grace Abounds & One Love Tennis came together to feed the community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some say grace before having a meal, but this weekend it was Grace and One Love providing the meals.

Grace Abounds and One Love Tennis came together to put on a free food distribution event for the community on Saturday at 1406 Orange Street in Wilmington.

This was the second event held at that location over the past two months.

The food items distributed ranged from canned items to freshly-bakes bread, and were available to anyone who needed them.

Volunteers from both organizations emphasized just how important the food distribution is to the community.

“I think everybody would agree, no one needs to go hungry in this community or in this unbelievable country that we live in,” One Love Tennis founder Lenny Simpson said.

Grace Abounds executive director, Stephanie Bell, reflected those sentiments.

“So many people are in tough situations right now, some they share some they don’t,” said Bell. “But if you see their face and their eyes and the smile, it’s like it gives them hope. That’s what’s important.”

The organizers say the community turnout has been tremendous. With such high demand, they hope to begin holding a food distribution drive every month.