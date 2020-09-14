Ivanka Trump campaigns for her father in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/AP) — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign hosted a “fireside chat” with Ivanka Trump in Wilmington on Monday.

The event was moderated by Trump 2020 National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

Ivanka Trump has arrived. She addresses the hit NC has taken from COVID. pic.twitter.com/6CkfBx10gh — Kylie Jones WWAY (@kyliejoneswway) September 14, 2020

NCDP Communications Director Austin Cook released the following statement on Ivanka’s visit:

“As Donald Trump botched our federal response to the coronavirus, coastal cities like Wilmington have paid the price, losing millions of dollars in revenue while small businesses have shuttered and tourism has plummeted. Now that we’re six months into this crisis, North Carolinians can see that Trump doesn’t have a plan to get us out of it, and that’s why Ivanka’s visit today won’t provide any comfort to the working families who are struggling to get by right now. The Trump administration has left communities like Wilmington behind, and four more years of the same backwards economic policies won’t put our city back on its feet.”

It’s Ivanka Trump’s second visit to North Carolina in a week.

On Thursday, she toured a local farmers market in Raleigh and participated in a Farmers to Families Food Box distribution event.

President Trump has made numerous stops in North Carolina over the past couple of weeks, including in Wilmington, where he declared the city a “World War II Heritage City” on V-J Day.