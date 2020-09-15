New Hanover school board to decide whether to move into Plan B

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is working to define what the next phase of reopening will look like.

The school board will rule at tonight’s meeting whether the school system will transition into Plan B learning to begin the second grading period or remain in Plan C.

Under the current guidelines for hybrid Plan B learning, students would be separated in three groups and would attend face-to-face instruction on alternating three week schedule.

All students would be required to wear masks and be screened before entering the bus and school buildings.

There are two different scenarios listed for middle and high school students.

WWAY's Matt Bennett is at the meeting