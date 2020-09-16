Car crashes into home, WFD crews work to stabilize house

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire rescue teams responded to the scene of a car crash Wednesday night.

WFD said the car crashed into a home near the intersection of Greeville Avenue and Hinton Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Crews are working to stabilize the house.

WFD rescue teams are on scene of a car crash into a home near the intersection of Greenville Ave & Hinton Ave. Crews are currently working to stabilize the the house. pic.twitter.com/GUgOHrC5AP — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) September 17, 2020

A Wilmington Fire Department spokeswoman said no injuries were reported.

WFD said the Red Cross was called in to assist two adults, one child and two dogs.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.