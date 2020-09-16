Car crashes into home, WFD crews work to stabilize house

Wilmington Fire crews respond after a car crashes into a home on September 16, 2020 (Photo From: Wilmington Fire Department/Twitter)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire rescue teams responded to the scene of a car crash Wednesday night.

WFD said the car crashed into a home near the intersection of Greeville Avenue and Hinton Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Crews are working to stabilize the house.

A Wilmington Fire Department spokeswoman said no injuries were reported.

WFD said the Red Cross was called in to assist two adults, one child and two dogs.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.