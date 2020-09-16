Pender deputies arrest man on human trafficking and prostitution charges

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on human trafficking and prostitution charges.
On Monday, Mackenzie Merrell Thigpen was attending court in New Hanover County when he was arrested for outstanding warrants in Pender County.
He was wanted on human trafficking – adult victim, promote prostitution – advance, promote prostitution – profit, and felony conspiracy.
PCSO says an investigation into Thigpen began in June.
Thigpen used social media platforms with the photo seen above, PCSO wrote in a release.
If you know any information, call Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective-Sergeant Eric Short at (910) 259-1437.