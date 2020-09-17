Gov. Cooper to allow elementary schools to open full-time

NORTH CAROLINA, NC (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday told school districts across the state they will soon have the option of opening elementary schools for full time in-person learning.

The announcement means administrators can implement ‘Plan A’ of the state’s protocols as early as October 5, but officials are limiting that option to kindergarten through fifth grade only; middle schools and high schools may still offer in-person learning under ‘Plan B’, which requires reduced capacity and more stringent safety measures.

The governor’s news conference from the Emergency Operations Center comes exactly one month since the start of the academic year, which began August 17.

Many school districts statewide have been conducting all classes online since the new school year started last month, while others use a mix of in-person instruction at reduced capacities and remote learning.​

The decision has sparked criticism from Republican leaders, including Cooper’s opponent in the upcoming election, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who said parents need to have the option of sending their children to school.

This is a developing story.