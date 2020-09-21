Students make partial return to classrooms in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County welcomed back students for in-person learning on Monday.
After starting the school year with 100% virtual, the district is now operating under a mix of remote and in-person learning.
Students are split into two groups.
Group A has face-to-face instruction two days a week (Mon/Tues) and remote instruction the remaining three days. Group B has two days instruction (Th/Fri) and the remaining three days will be remote instruction.
Last Friday, Gov. Cooper announced that public school districts and charter schools can choose to implement Plan A, full time in-person learning, for elementary schools (grades K-5) starting Oct. 5.
The BCS Board of Education has called an emergency meeting to be held on Tuesday to discuss K-5 students’ return to full-time in-person instruction.
You can watch the 2 p.m. meeting here.