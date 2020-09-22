President Donald Trump bans offshore drilling in North Carolina through 2032

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the past several years, many people along our coast have been concerned about the possibility of oil drilling just offshore.
But President Donald Trump recently added North Carolina to a moratorium banning offshore drilling through at least 2032.
North Carolina joins Florida, Georgia and South Carolina as states banning the drilling of oil and gas for the next decade.
North Carolina senator Thom Tillis spoke with Trump on Monday about adding our state to the list, and says he is pleased that Trump made the decision to include North Carolina.
Amy McGlinn, executive board member with the Cape Fear Sierra Club, also expressed positivity with the decision.
“The impacts would have been detrimental to ocean life, to tourism, to the economy in general,” McGlinn said. “There’s such a huge list of negative impacts that would have. Holding up this moratorium and including North Carolina in that, I feel that is a protection for us.”