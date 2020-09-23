Elderly man critically injured in NC home explosion

A man is in critical condition following a fiery explosion in Duplin County, according to officials.

Officials say they responded to the fire Jackson Store Road in Beulaville shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Several departments responded, including Beulaville Fire Department, Lyman Fire Department, Chinquapin Fire Department, Duplin EMS, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Duplin County Animal Control.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal were also notified.

Officials say an elderly man was the only one home at the time and was taken to Vidant Duplin, where he was then flown to Chapel Hill; he is reportedly in critical condition.

