Mother thankful for man who saved her 6-year-old son at Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY)–A day trip to Kure Beach nearly turned into a tragedy for one North Carolina family, but thanks to the quick actions of a good samaritan that wasn’t the case.

“I had to get him and I couldn’t get him,”says Tammy Christian. “Every time I’d go under water it was that much more panic.”​

- Advertisement -

Tammy Christian was overcome with emotions following a day that nearly turned her life upside down. The Garner, North Carolina family spent Tuesday afternoon walking down Kure Beach, when a mothers worst nightmare unfolded.

“The tide was a little bit rough and our intent was not to go swimming,”Christian says. “When I turned around I saw that Luke was down and before I could react the wave just came and swallowed him up and took him.”

That’s when Tammy began the uphill fight against the ocean, trying to reach her 6-year-old son, who was being pushed out further and further with every wave. She says her cry for help brought what she calls her saving grace.

“I was screaming for help and out of nowhere a guy came running,”says Christian. “He just ran straight through the waves and went straight up to my son and grabbed him and brought him back to me. “

The young mother says there’s no doubt in her mind that the man saved her sons life that day in the water.

“He did, I couldn’t get to him, but that man did.”

Christian had the chance to hug the man after, but in the chaos never got his name for a proper thank you. She hopes to meet him again, but in the meantime she wanted share this heartfelt message with him.

“I just want him to know how thankful I am,”Christian says. “He didn’t have to go out there and he did. I know sometimes in a mothers head things seem much bigger than they really are in reality and to others it’s just something small. I want him to know he did a lot for me yesterday. “

Christian says if you know the man who helped save her sons life, you can reach out to WWAY via at newsroom@wwaytv3.com.