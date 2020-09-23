She ROCKS organization raising funds for ovarian cancer research despite pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many people don’t realize ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cancer killer of women.

Lots of activities are taking in September to mark Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

This year, about 21,750 women in the United States will receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer and about 13,940 women will die from ovarian cancer.

While there is no clear cause for ovarian cancer, there are a number of risk factors.

“Being overweight or obese, having children late or no full-term pregnancies, taking hormone therapy after menopause, family history of cancer, using fertility treatment, having had breast cancer, and smoking are all risk factors,” said She ROCKS (Research Ovarian Cancer Knowledge Support) President Brittany Fountain.

She Rocks has served the greater Wilmington area since 2014 and in 2018, the organization expanded that reach into the Greensboro/Triad area.

“Normally, this time of year we are all hustling and bustling to put on our annual fundraising events but with everything 2020 has thrown our way, the Wilmington luncheon will be canceled and the Triad event is going virtual,” she said. “A big part of their event is a specially curated silent auction that is going to be online.”