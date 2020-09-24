Local church helps Hurricane Laura victims

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church headed to Alexandria, Louisiana yesterday to help Hurricane Laura victims.

Pastor John McIntyre gathered together ten church volunteers and today they’ve been hard at work, cutting down trees and removing debris.

So far they’ve helped several homeowners and local business owners get back on their feet.

When a tree fell on her insurance business, Bridgette Jackson says she was denied by dozens of people before McIntyre and his church offered to help:

“You know I have a business that the tree is on. And he stopped me immediately and said, ‘We’re here to help you. What time would you like the tree cut down.’ And I immediately, after he hung up the phone, I called my husband so emotional saying, you know, I have been praying since Laura hit for something like this.”

Jackson says before volunteers offered to help, landscapers quoted her around $9,000 for the tree’s removal. McIntyre and his crew will continue removing debris for free until Saturday, when they’ll head home.