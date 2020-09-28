Surf City Fire identifies woman in drowning accident

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Fire Department has identified the woman who drowned in Surf City over the weekend.

Fire Chief Allen Wilson says 44-year-old Kimberly Sabbagh, of Bear Creek, died.

On Saturday, the fire department responded to a swimmer in distress around 12:30 p.m. near North Shore Drive.

When ocean rescue personnel arrived, they found bystanders attending to a victim in the water. Rescue personnel removed her from the water and gave medical treatment, but she didn’t survive.

According to Sabbagh’s obituary, she was born in Wilmington and was a registered nurse. In addition to her husband and 3 children, she is survived by her parents and her sister.