Invasive jellyfish spotted in waters along Cape Fear coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An invasive type of jellyfish is catching the attention of some along our coast.

Jake Davis shared a photo of his view in Wrightsville Beach in the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend, stating the jellyfish was 2-3ft wide. A few others posted online saying that they too saw something similar in Carolina Beach.

WWAY reached out to the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher to find out more about the creature.

Associate Director Brian Dorn says the species appears to be Phyllorhiza punctata, the Australian or White Spotted jelly. He says the bell size is typically up to 20 inches and that this species is not native to our waters but has been introduced and is often found in our area. This is considered invasive in our area, according to Dorn.

You can also see this type of jellyfish at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher.